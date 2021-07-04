Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0590

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $473,861.56 and $87,235.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,593.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.60 or 0.06632151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.01 or 0.01500321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00412085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00162203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00622237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00425867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.44 or 0.00343985 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

