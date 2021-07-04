Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon cut Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

