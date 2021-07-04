WOWswap Price Hits $5.22 (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, WOWswap has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00014691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.79 million and $53,543.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00136256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,594.90 or 1.00004502 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002911 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.