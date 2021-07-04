Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $166.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00009557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $224,328.02 and $166.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00135803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00167286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,821.33 or 1.00123690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

