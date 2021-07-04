Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $160.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $35,551.36 or 0.99969071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007818 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,876 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

