Wrapped NXM Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60.46 or 0.00170893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $101.38 million and $15.38 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00764748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.11 or 0.07912163 BTC.

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

