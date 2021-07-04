WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will post $156.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.87 million and the highest is $159.20 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $178.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

