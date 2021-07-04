Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $52,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $77,596,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,725,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH opened at $74.09 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

