xBTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $997,204.16 and $111.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

xBTC’s total supply is 2,825,086 coins and its circulating supply is 2,813,428 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

