Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Head-To-Head Review

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Xcelerate has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xcelerate and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Xcelerate and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus price target of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xcelerate and U.S. Physical Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.62 $35.19 million $2.99 39.73

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Xcelerate.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Xcelerate on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

