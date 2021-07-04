XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One XcelToken Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 17% against the US dollar. XcelToken Plus has a market cap of $1.45 million and $336.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 270.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.57 or 0.00771117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus

XcelToken Plus is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XcelToken Plus is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

