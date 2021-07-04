Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,174,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.32 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.