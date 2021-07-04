Xend Finance (XEND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $586,488.00

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $586,488.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00136769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00166954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,571.62 or 0.99770710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002903 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

