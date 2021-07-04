Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,027 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after buying an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

