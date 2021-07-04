XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $798.58 or 0.02254105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $44,364.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

