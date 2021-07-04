xRhodium Price Reaches $1.67 on Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $7.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00004790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004990 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049128 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001188 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

