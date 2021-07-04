XSGD Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and approximately $6,999.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00131214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00166741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,905.06 or 1.00055811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002942 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 46,739,090 coins and its circulating supply is 43,346,199 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

