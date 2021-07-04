Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after acquiring an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.