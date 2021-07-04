Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of YFGSF stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

