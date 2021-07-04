Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

YZCAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.9337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.