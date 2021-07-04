Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Lessened by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Yelp worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $40.73 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -271.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

