Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $727,818.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00044781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00136501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00167338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,453.24 or 1.00059179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars.

