yieldwatch Trading Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001330 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1,876.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

