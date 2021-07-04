yTSLA Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $181,001.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded 164.9% higher against the US dollar. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $542,466.53 and approximately $181,001.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for $8.17 or 0.00023015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00045771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00135235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00166995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,429.29 or 0.99841729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yTSLA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

