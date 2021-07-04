Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Mark Stevens

Mark Stevens increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Yum China were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $66.29. 1,308,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

