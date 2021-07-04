Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the lowest is $2.36. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $244.86 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

