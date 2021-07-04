Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Altice USA reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after buying an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

