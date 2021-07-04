Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $8.87 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,590,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 620.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

