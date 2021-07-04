Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Announce $5.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce earnings per share of $5.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $4.66. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $21.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $24.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 129,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 2,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,483 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 207,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,431. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.41. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.