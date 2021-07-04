Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.50. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Investar stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Investar has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $239.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 298.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

