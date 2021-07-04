Zacks: Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

NYSE AMG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.94. 237,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,323. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.