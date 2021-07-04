Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Earnings of $12.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce earnings of $12.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.55 and the highest is $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $57.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.45 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $73.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.62 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock traded up $78.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,510.98. 3,176,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,328.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

