Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $625.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to report sales of $625.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $641.90 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $1,539,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,047,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,593,269.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock worth $43,131,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

