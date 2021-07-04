Zacks: Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 610.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $177,891,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $197,494,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

