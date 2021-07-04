Zacks: Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post sales of $173.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $184.20 million. Myers Industries reported sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.