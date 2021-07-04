Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce sales of $7.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $9.76 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $3.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $31.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.35 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,143 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

