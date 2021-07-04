Zacks: Analysts Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

VCTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 43,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Victory Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

