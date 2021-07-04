Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSE AYI traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $178.73. 631,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,490. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.15. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

