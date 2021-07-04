Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will report earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.12 and the lowest is $2.57. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $10.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.05. 522,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,789. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $211.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

