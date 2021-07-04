Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA decreased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.70. 3,474,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

