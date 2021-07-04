Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. BRP reported sales of $901.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

