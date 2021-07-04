Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSV. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

CSV stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $660.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.