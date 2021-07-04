Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 314,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

