Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NEM stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

