Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.