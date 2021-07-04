Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.58. Orrstown Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 22,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.57. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

