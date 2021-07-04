Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $99.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.30 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $382.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,913 shares of company stock worth $82,626. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

