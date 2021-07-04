Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the lowest is $81.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 132,302 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

