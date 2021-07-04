Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $82.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.50 million to $82.90 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $54.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $332.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.20 million to $332.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $403.10 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $406.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.