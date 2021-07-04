Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $152,241,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after buying an additional 5,123,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTO opened at $29.30 on Friday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

